Delhi Police Special Cell Begins Interrogation Of Notorious Gangster Hashim Baba

File Pic

New Delhi: The Delhi Police special cell on Tuesday brought in gangster Hashim Baba for interrogation in connection to the killing of Nadir Shah. Hashim Baba was taken into custody by the special cell from Tihar jail on a production warrant.

Sources say Hashim Baba and associates planned the killing of Nadir Shah from inside the Tihar jail. Despite a crackdown on gangsters using mobile phones inside the jail after the killing of Sidhu Mosewala, the gangsters were able to use phones to plot the killing.

Hashim Baba who is said to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will also be interrogated regarding Lawrence's 5 crore threat video call to Kunal Chhabra, an affluent businessman in Delhi who allegedly runs an illegal call center. Kunal Chhabra said to be a close aide of Nadir Shah, was also threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi from inside the jail. However, the investigation is ongoing to determine the state prison where Lawrence was located during the video call.

The Special Cell will interrogate Hashim Baba on how he orchestrated the Nadir murder case from inside the jail during his 7-day custody. Recently, the Delhi Police imposed the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on jailed notorious gangster Hashim Baba and eight other members of his gang for their continuous involvement in criminal activity.

About Hashim Baba

Hashim Baba has multiple cases registered against him, including allegations of involvement in a murder conspiracy, the extortion act, the arms act, and the Passport Act. Hashim Baba has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2020. The other miscreants on whom MCOCA is imposed are Rashid Cablewala, Sachin Golu, Sohail, and Shahrukh, who have allegedly been carrying out multiple criminal activities while being part of the Hashim gang for a long time. The relevant MCOC Act provisions related to certain criminal cases of 2013 have been imposed.