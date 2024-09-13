 Delhi: Gym Owner Shot Dead By Bikers In Greater Kailash; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility; Video
Nadir Shah, who had sustained bullet injuries, was taken to Max Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image

Thirty-five-year-old Nadir Shah, a CR Park resident and co-owner of a gym in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on Thursday night.

Soon after the incident, absconding gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for Nadir’s killing in a social media post.

"The murder of Nadir that took place in Delhi today was carried out by us. A message came from Sameer Baba Bhai, who is imprisoned in Tihar Jail, saying that Nadir was teaming up with our enemies and causing obstacles in our businesses, so we had him killed," said Rohit. While threatening his enemies, Rohit added, "All our enemies should be ready; we will meet soon."

The police were informed about the firing incident around 10:45 PM on Thursday. Nadir, who had sustained bullet injuries, was taken to Max Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan told news agency PTI that the assailants came on a bike, fired shots at Nadir, and fled. Nadir's friend immediately took him to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

article-image

He further stated that after reaching the spot, police found several bullet projectiles and empty cartridges.

The police found the CCTV footage of the incident.

The police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

