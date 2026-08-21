Delhi Police is registering an FIR over injuries sustained by a 19-year-old student during a protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on July 20 over the NEET-UG exam row. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the student and staged a sit-in outside a Delhi police station, insisting that the case be formally registered.
Delhi Police Set To Register FIR After Rahul Gandhi's Sit-In Over Student’s Injuries: Sources
Delhi Police is registering an FIR after a 19-year-old NEET protester was injured during a July 20 march to Parliament, joined by Rahul Gandhi.
Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 05:47 PM IST