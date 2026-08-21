Rahul Gandhi Reaches Delhi Police Office To File Complaint Over Student’s Pellet Gun Injury| VIDEO

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Friday, to file a complaint over the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar.

Gandhi was accompanied by Sahil Lochab, a student who allegedly suffered pellet gun injuries during the protest. He is seeking registration of an FIR and an update on the inquiry, alleging that police had earlier refused to register a complaint.

Gandhi Accompanies Pellet Gun Injury Victim

The complaint concerns the alleged use of pellet guns against student protesters during the July 20 demonstration. The Congress has raised the issue in Parliament, seeking clarity over who authorised the use of pellet guns and other force against the protesters.

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Gandhi’s visit to the Delhi Police office comes amid continued demands for an investigation into the alleged police action during the protest.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah Over Police Action

Earlier, on July 25, Gandhi had directly targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action against student protesters.

Gandhi alleged that Shah was responsible for the use of excessive force and claimed that the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, had been authorised during the protests.

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“We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students,” Gandhi had said, alleging that lethal weapons were used against the protesters.

‘Major Issue’ In Parliament

Gandhi had also said the matter would be a major issue in Parliament, arguing that security forces should not use such force against students protesting in the national capital.

The latest move comes as the Congress continues to demand accountability and clarity over the alleged pellet gun firing and the police response to the July 20 protest.Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Friday, August 21, to file a complaint over the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar.

Gandhi was accompanied by Sahil Lochab, a student who allegedly suffered pellet gun injuries during the protest. The Congress leader is seeking registration of an FIR and an update on the inquiry, alleging that police had earlier refused to register a complaint.

Earlier, on July 25, Gandhi had directly targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action. He alleged that Shah was responsible for the use of excessive force against the protesting students and claimed that the use of pellet guns had been authorised.

“We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students,” Gandhi had said, alleging that lethal weapons, including pellet guns, were used against the protesters.

Gandhi had also said the issue would be a major point of discussion in Parliament, arguing that security forces should not use such force against students protesting in the national capital.