Delhi Police Refuses FIR Over Student’s Pellet Gun Injury; Rahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna At DCP Office | VIDEO

Delhi Police has allegedly refused to register an FIR over pellet gun injuries suffered by student Sahil Lochab during the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” protest. According to the Congress, Lochab submitted a written complaint on August 14 but was not given an investigating officer (I/O) number despite subsequent follow-ups.

Rahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna With Victim

On Friday, August 21, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined Lochab in a dharna outside the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station, demanding registration of the FIR and appointment of an investigating officer.

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A video from the spot shows Gandhi sitting in protest alongside Lochab outside the police office. The Congress alleged that the DCP has still not named an investigating officer or registered the FIR.

Congress Calls Delay ‘Denial Of Justice’

The Congress alleged that emails and calls made by Lochab after submitting his complaint were ignored. It said the police inaction was not merely a delay but amounted to “denial of justice”.

The party said it would continue the protest until an FIR is registered.

Student Suffered Severe Eye Injury

Lochab was among the students who reportedly suffered pellet injuries during the July 20 protest over alleged examination paper leaks. The Congress has claimed that Lochab suffered severe damage to his eye, with a low possibility of recovering his vision.

The alleged use of pellet guns during the protest has remained disputed, with police denying using such weapons.