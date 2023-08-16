Delhi Police Scan 300 CCTVs Before Arresting Woman Who Killed Minor Son Of Live-in Partner, Stuffed Body In Bed Box

Accused woman arrested by police |

Delhi: A 24-year-old woman in Delhi was arrested for allegedly killing a minor son of her live-in partner. After the murder, the woman tried to hide the deceased boy's body in a bed box. The accused has been identified as one Pooja Kumari. She is a resident of Ranhola. The deceased boy was 11-year-old Divyansh.

Police was quoted saying by reports that the suspected motive behind the murder is the woman's apprehension that it was the boy responsible for his father not filing for divorce.

CCTV Footage Reviewed

The incident came to light after the deceased boy's body was brought to BLK Hospital on Thursday (August 10) at around 8.30 pm. The hospital noticed something amiss and called up police. The hospital authorities told police that they had found strangulation marks on the boy's neck.Police immediately took up the matter and launched an investigation in the case. CCTV footage and recordings was examined. The police examined over 300 CCTV footage and recordings during the process, said reports.

During the checking of footage from CCTV cameras, it was revealed that the last person to visit the 11-year-old boy was the accused Pooja Kumari.

Police said that the boy was sleeping when accused Pooja Kumari reached the house. She strangulated the boy while he was asleep. Accused Pooja Kumari also tried to hide the body inside the bed box, police was quoted saying by news reports.

Live-in relationship gone sour

Police said that the woman was in a live-in relationship with the deceased boy's father Jitender. They had even married at the Arya Samaj Temple in October 2019. However, they could not marry legally as Jitender had not divorced his first wife. Later, due to differences, Jitender had even moved out of living-in with Pooja. Accused Pooja thought that it was because of Jitender's son that he was not divorcing his first wife and decided to kill the minor boy, said Delhi Police.

