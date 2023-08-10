Delhi Crime: Man Kills Wife Whom He 'Purchased' From Patna, Dumps Body In Forest; Arrested

Man Kills Wife Whom He 'Purchased' From Patna | Representative Photo

Delhi: A case of crimes against women has come to light from Delhi, where a man has killed his wife whom he had bought from Patna. As per reports, the man was angry over his wife for her behaviour. The man claimed that she used to elope from the home without any intimation to him and used to stay away for months. The Police have arrested the accused along with two others who helped him in the murder.

Bought wife from Patna

The man had bought his wife from Patna by paying an amount of Rs 70,000. As per reports from News18, the man killed his wife by strangulating her and later dumped her body with the help of his brother-in-laws in the southwest Delhi's forest area in Fatehpur Beri. The husband has been identified as Dharamveer and his brother-in-laws have been identified as Arun and Satyavan. The Delhi Police on Wednesday (August 9) have arrested all the three accused in connection with the case.

Dead body recovered

As per reports, the police found an unidentified dead body from the forest area of Fatehpur Beri. After finding the dead body, the Police registered a case and initiated the investigation. On probing the matter, the Police found the movement of an autorickshaw which seemed suspicious. The autorickshaw was spotted in the forest area at around 1.40 AM in the night. The Police then tracked the autorickshaw and found the driver who was Arun. The Police started the interrogation of the driver after which he confessed the crime.

Confession

The police arrested the other two accused Dharamveer and Satyavan after the confession of autorickshaw driver Arun. The trio confessed to the crime and said that they killed Dharamveer's wife Sweety and dumped her body inside the forest area of Fatehpur Beri near Haryana border. The driver also said that Dharamveer was upset with his wife as she used to leave the house for months without even informing her husband.

