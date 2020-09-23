Delhi Police gear up for 'snap demos' by farmers, tighten security

The Delhi Police have geared up for 'snap demonstrations' by farmers' bodies, especially in the national capital, amid the ongoing protests against the Centre's farm bills.

The security in the national capital, especially in the border areas, has been tightened and senior Delhi Police officers are themselves monitoring the situation. Section 144 has already been imposed in the New Delhi area.

Snap demonstrations are random unnotified demonstrations that pop up at a particular place.

"We have made ample arrangements in the area and are registering cases under IPC Section 188 and other relevant sections against those found flouting the orders," said Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that no demonstrations would be allowed in the national capital till September 30, citing an earlier order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The missive came as political parties as well as farmers' bodies have intensified their agitation against the three agriculture Bills passed by the Parliament recently.

On Monday, the DDMA had clarified that all social, cultural and political functions involving large gatherings are prohibited in Delhi till September 30.

But despite the orders, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest against the farm Bills at Janpath. The police detained over 41 Congress leaders and workers, including state president Anil Kumar, while they were marching towards the Parliament.

After the passing of the farm Bills, opposition MPs staged protest in the Parliament premises, marching from the Gandhi statue to the Ambedkar statue.

The Opposition and the government are on loggerheads ever since the farm Bills were passed amid ruckus in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the border areas of Delhi, especially the Singhu border and Karnal road, saw massive deployment of police and para military personnel even as the Youth Congress workers and farmers took out a tractor rally on Wednesday. Barricades and water cannons were deployed at strategic locations.