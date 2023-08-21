Delhi Minor Girl Raped: Police Detain Accused DCW Official After Questioning; Visuals Surface

Accused Premoday Khakha and his wife detained by police. |

The Delhi Police on Monday (August 21) detained Premoday Khakha, an official of the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, who is accused of raping and impregnating a minor girl. The victim girl is daughter of the accused officer's deceased friend. The accused's wife also gave abortion pills to the girl to terminate the pregnancy, said reports about the horrific case. The wife of the accused was also detained by police. The assault took place between 2020-2021.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had ordered the suspension of the rape accused official of Delhi government.

Police had reached the residence of the accused government official on Monday (August 21) morning after uproar over the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal had also reached the hospital to meet the victim. However, she claimed that she was not allowed to meet the victim in the hospital and asked on X (formerly Twitter) as to why was the police not allowing her to meet the victim.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)