'Operation Kavach': Massive Delhi Police Crackdown Against Drug Nexus, Over 100 Locations Raided

The Delhi Police crime branch, in a massive crackdown on the drugs trade in the capital, raided more than 100 locatons in an operation that began on Monday night. The Delhi Police has been taking strict measures to contain the drugs menace in the capital for close to two months now. The operation was done on lines with the government’s ‘Zero tolerance’ against drugs.

Earlier, on May 12, in a major crackdown on drug trafficking and peddlers in Delhi, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force had arrested over 43 illegal drugs' smugglers and peddlers under Operation Kavach.

The ongoing Delhi Police drive against drug trafficking and trade in the capital has seen strict action taken by the department on the issue. To make youth aware, the police department also shared a short clip to dissuade youth from drugs use.

On Monday, Delhi Police signed MoU with XLRI Jamshedpur regarding drug related survey and future action plan, under which future anti-drug awareness campaign action plan will be prepared by adopting scientific and practical methods suggested by XLRI, tweeted Special CP Crime, Ravindra Yadav.

In the May 12 'Operation Kavach' against drugs nexus in Delhi, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force had arrested 43 illegal smugglers and peddlers and recovered a heavy quantity of drugs worth crores of rupees. Ravindra Yadav, Special CP-Crime, had given details about ‘Operation Kavach’.

A total of 31 drug dealers and 12 illegal liquor smugglers were arrested in the operation. In addition to this, 35 kg heroin, 15 kg cocaine, 1500 hemp, 230 poppy and 10 kg charas, along with 20 kg of other drugs and liquor were also recovered in the May 12 raids. The total recovery made was worth in crores, the police was quoted saying by news agency ANI. Details will emerge about the recoveries made in this raid later in the day too.