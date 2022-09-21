Massive drug haul: Delhi police seizes heroin worth Rs 1,725 cr from Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port

Mumbai: Delhi police seizes heroin worth Rs 1,725 cr from Nava Sheva port | ANI

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday made one of the biggest seizures of Heroin from the financial capital, Mumbai with the contraband amounting to Rs 1,725 crore in the international market, a senior official said.

"A container having more than 22 tonnes of Licorice coated with Heroin has been seized from Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai," the senior official said.

"Total value of heroin seized was approx Rs 1,725 crores. The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narco terror is impacting our country & international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country," HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP said.

The official informed that the total quantity of heroin coated on the Licorice is approximately 345 kg.

The biggest drug haul comes exactly a year after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in September last year made the largest contraband seizure in the history of the country by catching a drug consignment weighing 3,000 kg and worth Rs 21,000 crore at Mundra port in Gujarat.

The DRI had seized the heroin, concealed in a consignment of semi-processed talc stone, between September 17 and September 19, 2021, at Container Freight Station of Mundra Port.

The Delhi Police are expected to reveal details of the Mumbai drug haul soon.