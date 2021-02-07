Delhi Police arrests Sukhdev Singh, accused in Republic Day tractor rally violence

Reportedly, Delhi Police's Crime Branch was tracing the accused from the past 10 days and after receiving a tip-off, the police rushed to Chandigarh to make the arrest.

The police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the 26 January violence. They had also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

For the uninitiated, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally on 26 January to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's contentious three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, had reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters had even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff on its ramparts.