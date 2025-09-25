 Delhi Police Apprehend 25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 13 Women, In Capital City Sweep
Aishwarya Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South East district, among the 25 arrested individuals, 13 were women and 12 were men who had been communicating with people in Bangladesh using an application.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police has apprehended 25 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the national capital. | X @guaranteenews

New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended 25 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

The police will soon deport the arrested to Bangladesh.

Earlier, the police had detained two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified as Shishir Hubert Rozario (35) from Dhanun village in Ghazipur district and Mohd Tauhidur Rahman (33) from Khondokar Para village in Cox Bazar.

A fresh deportation was initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi.

According to the release, secret information was received by the team regarding some illegal Bangladeshi migrants seeking accommodation in Mahipalpur.

Acting swiftly on this input, the team approached the suspected individuals, asked for identification documents, and conducted a thorough enquiry.

Both illegal migrants failed to produce any valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India more than 11 years ago, and their visas had expired.

After thorough verification and enquiry, the necessary legal formalities were completed, leading to the initiation of their deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi.

On September 11, the Delhi team of Operations Cell on Thursday detained four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including three women, from the Kapashera area.

The detained migrants have been identified as Farjana Akter, a resident of Dhaka; Nazma Begum, a resident of Jessore; Resma Aktar, a resident of Palpara; and Orko Khan, a resident of Kotwali Jessore.

According to police, information was received by Head Constable (HC) Sundar Singh regarding some illegal Bangladeshi female migrants roaming in the Kapashera area.

Acting on this input, the team reached the spot, approached the suspected individuals, and asked for identification documents. During the enquiry, the four failed to produce valid documents.

