Delhi: PM Modi wears turban with a red badge hackle while addressing in NCC Rally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi never fails to honour India's diverse culture with his different sartorial choices that he opts to sport on special occasions. To address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally, he opted to wear a turban with a red badge hackle on Friday.

As a token of respect, PM Modi sported the signature bottle green coloured turban with red badge hackle clipped to his headgear as he inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed March Past by NCC contingents at Cariappa Ground in Delhi.

The red coloured badge hackle is a clipped feather plume that is decorated on the NCC military headdress and is the most significant part of the NCC uniform.

He teamed up the headgear with his statement kurta-churidar and the traditional sleeveless jacket with collar-neck. He was also seen sporting a blue stall and a white face mask during his visit to the rally which is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, and parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister.

For the unversed, PM Modi embraced the Northeastern culture by wearing a Brahmakamal cap from Uttarkhand and a Manipuri stole during the 2022 Republic Day celebrations.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:01 PM IST