Delhi: Over 1,286 Kg Of Suspected Beef Seized At New Delhi Railway Yard After Being Transported From Hyderabad Via Dakshin Express | Video | X

New Delhi: Authorities have seized approximately 1,286.35 kg of meat suspected to be beef after it was transported from Hyderabad to the New Washing Line (NZM) railway yard in Delhi via train.

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According to a press release issued by the DCP Railway Unit, the operation was launched following an input received on Sunday at around 9:00 AM from the Railway Vigilance Unit at Baroda House regarding alleged beef being transported via cargo. The Investigating Officer (IO) and Station House Officer (SHO) rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team along with a veterinary doctor were also called to the location to collect samples and carry out necessary legal formalities, including e-sakshya documentation, the release stated.

Police stated that a total of 20 thermocol carton packages containing the suspected meat material were received via Dakshin Express originating from Hyderabad. The cargo packages had been booked under the items listed as "Mutton" and "Meat."

Teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are stationed at the site. After collecting samples, the legal formalities of disposal will be undertaken, the release stated.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched a stringent enforcement drive to identify and curb the operations of unauthorised e-catering websites and mobile applications operating across the Indian Railways network.

Recognising the importance of protecting passengers' health, safety, privacy and financial interests, IRCTC took action against entities unlawfully operating e-catering services or misusing the IRCTC brand and identity to conduct unauthorised business.

The Corporation has intensified enforcement measures and moved beyond issuing warnings to initiating stringent legal action against non-compliant entities involved in unauthorised food delivery operations and related violations.

IRCTC advised passengers to book their meals during train journeys exclusively through the official website, official Food on Track mobile application, or IRCTC-authorised e-catering aggregators and vendors.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)