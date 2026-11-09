West Bengal: Accused In Minor's Rape, Murder Killed Near Bengal-Bihar Border

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A man accused of raping and murdering his 12-year-old niece was killed in an exchange of fire with police in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district early Monday. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the police action, saying personnel had been given a free hand to retaliate in self-defence in cases involving serious offences. The incident marks the fourth reported police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP came to power in May.

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Accused killed during police operation

The accused, identified as Dilip Roy, allegedly opened fire at a police team that had raided a village near the Bengal-Bihar border to arrest him. Police retaliated, injuring Roy, who was subsequently taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, an officer said.

Police investigation into girl's murder

Police had been searching for Roy for four days after the partially decomposed body of the girl was recovered from a forest near the Kulik river. According to investigators, Roy had allegedly taken his niece to the forest on the pretext of showing her the river, where he raped and killed her.

The girl had gone missing on November 3 after leaving home on her bicycle. Her body was recovered two days later from a forest in the Abdulghata area.

Chief Minister defends police action

Speaking in Digha, Adhikari said police were authorised to act without waiting for approval from senior officers in cases involving rape and murder, drug trafficking and illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

The latest encounter follows three similar incidents since July. Two accused, including a rape-murder suspect, were killed in separate encounters in July and October, while another man accused of murdering a BJP worker was also killed in police firing on October 27.