Delhi Ordinance Bill: AAP Issues Whip To Its RS MPs To Be Present From 31st July To August 4

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a three line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July to 4th August. The whip has been issued in view of "The Government Of National Capital Territory Of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023- Discussion and Passing." The Delhi services or ordinance bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, called the Delhi ordinance bill as undemocratic and against the constitution.

"This ordinance that will be introduced in the Parliament today is undemocratic. This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 2 crore people in Delhi. BJP has understood that they are finished in Delhi so their high command has taken this decision to destroy the Delhi government," said Raghav Chadha.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, replaces the Ordinance, which was promulgated in May this year.

The government is now pushing for its legislative business in the ongoing Monsoon session, which has been disrupted, owing to a "logjam" over the Manipur issue, since it began. A copy of the contentious Bill has been circulated to all MPs, sources said on Monday. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the Ordinance.

Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will oppose the Bill in Parliament, while the government has expressed confidence in getting the bill passed.

