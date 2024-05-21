Delhi Murder: 29-Yr-Old Man Held For Brutal Murder Of Maternal Uncle Using Knives, Rods & Swords Over Property Dispute

Representational Image

New Delhi: A 29-year-old criminal, who was wanted for killing his maternal uncle over a property dispute, was arrested in the national capital after a massive operation, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

Accused Nabbed

The accused identified as Pawan Bhati, a resident of Loni, was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. At the time of his arrest, a ‘star mark’ pistol loaded with two bullets was recovered from him.

The officials said that he was also found previously involved in five cases of a heinous nature and a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gunda Act. Bhati was on April 23 was externed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that on May 18, specific input was received regarding the movement of a suspect with an illicit weapon in the market of Sector 1, R.K. Puram.

“The team immediately laid a trap at the place of information. Ultimately, Bhati was located near Khalsa Restaurant, Sector 1, and apprehended with one sophisticated Star mark pistol loaded with two live cartridges in the magazine,” said the DCP.

Details Revealed During The Interrogation

During interrogation, it was revealed that Bhati was involved in the gruesome murder of his real maternal uncle (Mama) on May 11.

“The accused was avoiding arrest in this case and a reward of Rs. 50,000 was declared for his arrest,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Bhati revealed that in the first week of this month, his uncle and others attacked his family members. Following this, a criminal case was filed against his uncle and others.

“On May 11, in order to take revenge, he along with his associates attacked his maternal uncle Vikram Mavi with knives, rods, swords, and a pistol. Mavi sustained more than 50 injuries. He and his associates also fired 7-8 rounds with the illegal weapon and managed to escape from the spot,” said the DCP.

"In this murder, 11 males and females have been arrested so far. Bhati disclosed that one of his associates, Prasant a.k.a Muttu, arranged the recovered weapon for him to commit the crime. Further investigation revealed that Prasant had already been arrested in the above-mentioned gruesome murder and is in judicial custody” the DCP added.