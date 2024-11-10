Delhi Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants In Mundka Area

File Pic

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Outer Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday late evening, police said.

According to Delhi police, bike-borne miscreants fired six rounds of bullets at the victim and fled the site. The deceased was identified as Amit. The victim was once held in a robbery case, the police said.

The victim's association with any gang is being investigated, they added.

More details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)