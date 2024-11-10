Delhi Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants In Mundka Area

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Outer Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday late evening, police said.
According to Delhi police, bike-borne miscreants fired six rounds of bullets at the victim and fled the site. The deceased was identified as Amit. The victim was once held in a robbery case, the police said.
The victim's association with any gang is being investigated, they added.
More details awaited.
