 Delhi Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants In Mundka Area
Delhi Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants In Mundka Area

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
File Pic

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Outer Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday late evening, police said.

According to Delhi police, bike-borne miscreants fired six rounds of bullets at the victim and fled the site. The deceased was identified as Amit. The victim was once held in a robbery case, the police said.

The victim's association with any gang is being investigated, they added.

More details awaited.

