Delhi Mishap: Gokulpuri Metro Station Boundary Wall Collapses, Several Injured (Visuals Surface)

Gokulpuri Metro Station Boundary Wall Collapses | ANI

New Delhi: One person was grievously injured while others sustained minor injuries after a portion of the boundary wall of the Gokulpuri metro station fell, a top police official said on Thursday. The incident took place at 11 a.m on Thursday. According to the DCP (northeast), Joy Tirkey, "At least 3 to 4 people were injured. One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries.".

#WATCH | A side slab of the boundary wall at Gokulpuri metro station collapsed today. One person injured in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to Delhi Fire Service.



At least 3 to 4 persons were injured. One person was trapped under the debris

DCP Tirkey added that police personnel, with some public help, managed to extract the person who was trapped under the debris. "He was riding on his scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to GTB Hospital."

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, "a side slab of the running metro line at Gokulpuri metro station collapsed today. One person was injured in the incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital."

#WATCH | North East DCP Joy Tirkey says, "...Metro station's eastern wall collapsed. A few people have been injured & we have information of five people being injured...A rescue operation is underway. Traffic has been cordoned off. We register a case & investigate"

"Efforts are being made to identify the injured person. Further details are being gathered. Debris is being removed with the help of JCBs and cranes," DCP added. Local police and metro staff are present at the spot.

A case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter, he added. "Further investigation is in progress," they said.