Delhi: Minor gangraped and murdered, partially decomposed body found in closed shop

New Delhi: The partially decomposed body of a 14-year-old girl who was abducted nine days ago and allegedly gangraped before she was strangled has been found inside a gunny bag in a shop in Outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday. One person was arrested in the early hours of Monday and another is on the run.

A labourer, who worked in a shop, was arrested from Sannoth village in the area while he was trying to flee from Delhi to Mumbai, a senior official said. The second person believed to be involved in the crime will be arrested soon, he added.

The teen was kidnapped on February 12 and a kidnapping case against unknown persons registered three days later following a statement from her parents that their daughter was missing.

The horror unravelled on Saturday, a week after she went missing, when police received a call from a shopkeeper about a foul smell in his shop in Sannoth village. The shopkeeper said a labourer, from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, he employed had been absent.

When police searched the shop, they found a partially decomposed body that turned out be of the missing teen. The gunny bag was found under a heap of cow dung in a corner of the shop, said Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

Using technical surveillance and sources, police closed in on the first accused. His interrogation revealed that he and his alleged accomplice, also from Hardoi, had alcohol at Metro Vihar and then phoned her on the pretext of work, police said.

"They called the girl deceitfully. and raped her one by one and then strangled her using the palazzo pants she was wearing," Yadav said.

"Further investigation is on to nab the absconding accused. We are conducting raids at his possible known places and also in Hardoi district. He shall be arrested soon," the DCP said.

The body of the girl has been shifted to the mortuary of B.J.R.M. Hospital in Jahangirpuri for autopsy.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:01 AM IST