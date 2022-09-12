Delhi: Minor driving SUV kills Swiggy agent | File Image

New Delhi: A Swiggy deliveryman was killed when a minor driving an MG Hector SUV hit his bike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on Friday night. Police have detained the minor.

According to Delhi Police, after the incident, the boy and his friend, who is a foreign national allegedly left the car on the spot and fled. The accused is a Class 11 student.

The victim has been identified as Rahul Kumar from Gole Market, who was working with Swiggy. He was travelling with his cousin and was on his way to meet his friends.

The accused's father is a real estate baron who was arrested a few months ago in a multi-crore scam.