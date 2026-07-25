Delhi Metro Reopens Entry Gates At Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House & Central Secretariat; 15 Stations Remain Shut Amid CJP Protest

Delhi Metro restored entry and exit at three major stations while security-related restrictions continued at 15 others amid the CJP protest | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 25, 2026: Commuters travelling through central Delhi received some relief on Saturday as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reopened the entry and exit gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat Metro stations.

However, restrictions continued at 15 other Metro stations that were closed earlier in the day due to security arrangements linked to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The reopening came after the DMRC had ordered the closure of several Metro stations for the fourth consecutive day as authorities tightened security in the national capital.

While passengers can now enter and exit through Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat stations, interchange facilities had remained operational at these stations even during the restrictions.

Partial Relief For Commuters

The decision to reopen three of Delhi's busiest Metro stations is expected to ease travel for thousands of commuters. However, the continued closure of several stations indicates that authorities remain cautious as the protest continues to draw large crowds near Jantar Mantar.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit restrictions remain in place at Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi Metro stations.

Security Restrictions Continue

The prolonged restrictions reflect the administration's focus on maintaining law and order in central Delhi, even as it attempts to minimise inconvenience for daily commuters by reopening key interchange stations. With security arrangements still in place around the protest site, normal Metro operations in parts of the city are yet to be fully restored.

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The restrictions are in effect amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, which has witnessed large gatherings over the past few days. Authorities have not announced when the remaining Metro stations will reopen.

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