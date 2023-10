Massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Thursday (October 12) | ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Thursday, said officials.

The fire brigade got information about the incident around 4:00 am.

Since then over 30 fire brigade vehicles have been trying to control the fire.

The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)

