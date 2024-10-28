Delhi Man, Son Stopped For Riding Royal Enfield Bullet With Noisy Silencer In Jamia Nagar, Attack Cops; Inspector & Constable Injured

Representative image |

New Delhi: A Delhi Police inspector and a constable were injured after being allegedly attacked by a man and his son in the Jamia Nagar area of southeast Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Both the accused have been arrested in connection with the attack, they said.

The incident occurred when police personnel stopped a Royal Enfield (bullet) motorcycle as it was making excess noise and were trying to initiate legal action against the accused bike rider, they added.

According to the officials, the altercation escalated into a scuffle, resulting in injuries to Inspector Narpal Singh and constable Ramkesh present at the spot.

Their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Read Also Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation

On Saturday, Inspector Narpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar police station, was on night patrolling duty in the area along with his team.

"At about 8.45 pm, when the SHO along with the patrolling staff reached Batla House in Jamia Nagar, he noticed a Royal Enfield motorcycle, heading from Kabristan Chowk towards Zakir Nagar market, creating loud noise," a senior police officer said.

The SHO instructed his subordinates to stop the motorcycle for inspection, the officer said.

During the inspection, it was found that the motorcycle's silencer had been unlawfully modified, enhancing noise beyond permissible limits and contravening the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

SHO Singh instructed the staff to take legal action against the bike rider, identified as Asif (24).

SHO Threatened By Man Riding Motorcycle

Meanwhile, Asif called his father Riyazuddin to the spot. The latter allegedly tried to forcibly take away the motorcycle along with him. He asked the police personnel to settle the matter and threatened the SHO of dire consequences, the officer said.

This led to an altercation followed by a scuffle, during which Riyazuddin allegedly caught hold of the SHO and Asif punched him near his eye, causing injury. They also attacked Ramkesh and other personnel, the police officer said.

However, the father-son duo were overpowered by the staff. The injured SHO and constable were taken to Holi Family Hospital for treatment, where both are now stated to be in normal condition, he said.

The officer said, "We have registered an FIR against accused Asif and his father for obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and physically assaulting the SHO and other police officers on duty." "Both the accused persons have been arrested in the case," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)