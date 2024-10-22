 Delhi: 2 Police Officers Injured After High-Speed Swift Car Hits Their PCR Van In New Ashok Nagar
Delhi: 2 Police Officers Injured After High-Speed Swift Car Hits Their PCR Van In New Ashok Nagar

The incident occurred early in the morning at the New Ashok Nagar market, where Gaurav, driving a Swift car, collided with the Delhi Police PCR van. A sub-inspector and a female police officer in the PCR van sustained minor injuries.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A high-speed Swift car crashed into a Delhi Police PCR van in the Ashok Nagar area of East Delhi on Tuesday. Two police officers in the PCR van were injured when Gaurav, who was driving the Swift car, rammed into the van.

The incident occurred early in the morning at the New Ashok Nagar market, where Gaurav, driving a Swift car, collided with the Delhi Police PCR van. A sub-inspector and a female police officer in the PCR van sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, no formal complaint has been made yet by the police injured personnel, no case has been registered so far.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

