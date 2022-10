Delhi: Man shot by neighbour over parking issue, accused arrested

Delhi: Man shot by neighbour over parking, accused arrested | Representative Image

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was shot at by his neighbour allegedly over the parking issue in Outer Delhi's Vikas Nagar area, said police on Friday.

The accused, Ashish, 22, a resident of Vikas Nagar, has been arrested by the police.

According to Sameer Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer district, on October 17, a police control room (PCR) call regarding the firing incident was received at the Ranhola police station.

"Police team reached the spot and found that the injured, Sher Singh, was taken to Ashirwad Nursing Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot injury in his head and after the treatment, he was said to be out of danger," said the DCP.

"In his statement, Singh said that his neighbour Ashish, shot him at about 7 p.m. on Monday, when he was sitting in front of his property shop. A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 27 Arms Act was registered and the manhunt was initiated to nab the accused," said the DCP.

"The team managed to apprehend Ashish from Ganda Nala within 24 hours after the incident," said the DCP.

"During interrogation, he disclosed that there was a dispute with the victim over a parking issue. He further alleged that Sher Singh had done some black magic on his family and wanted to take revenge," said the DCP.

"He had bought the country-made pistol, which was used in the commission of the crime, from one of his friends," said the DCP adding that further investigation of the case was in progress and efforts were being made to arrest the supplier of firearms.

