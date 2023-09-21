Delhi: Man Returning From Office Attacked With Chilli Powder, Iron Rod In Malviya Nagar; Police Register Case

Representative image | PTI

A man was allegedly attacked with chilly powder and iron rod by a bike-borne miscreant while he was returning home, police officials said.

The victim identified as Balraj Choudhary, a resident of Sangam Vihar was taken to Batra Hospital due to injuries on his forehead and right arm.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 am on Thursday in Delhi's Tigri area. Police personnel were informed about the incident by a call from the Police Control Room (PCR).

The victim informed the police, that "He was returning from his office in Chhatarpur and had dinner at Malviya Nagar and met his friend Jugal Kishore near his house. On the way, one bike hit his car from behind. When he came out of his car and asked the bike rider the reason for hitting the car, the rider threw chilly powder on his eyes.

Men from Scorpio car get down to thrash victim

Meanwhile, some people came in a Scorpio car from the opposite side and started beating him with an iron rod and hammer and ran away."

"A crime team was called and the place was inspected by the officials. The CCTV footage showed that no firing took place," Tigri police said.

The police, however, said that Balraj holds a bad record at Tigri police station and earlier he was found involved in criminal cases.

Victim involved in five heinous cases, reveals police

"He has been involved in five heinous cases and has not been cooperative during the investigation. He did not mention anyone's name for this incident," police officials further said.

The police officials said that prima facie it appeared that the alleged accused were known to the victim.

Legal action is being taken and an investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from ANI)

