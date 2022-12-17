e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Man jumps from building after throwing his 2-year-old son from balcony

Delhi: Man jumps from building after throwing his 2-year-old son from balcony

The incident took place on Friday when Man Singh, the accused came to visit his daughters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Delhi: A 30-year-old man in Delhi’s Kalkaji area allegedly threw his 2-year-old son from the balcony of a 3-storey building last night. The man too later jumped from the building following a heating exchange with his wife. Both father and the son have been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with serious injuries.

Identified as Man Singh, the 30 year old man is a resident of Sanjay Colony near Okhla. The couple, Man Singh and Puja Singh had been living separately for the past few months following a dispute.

The incident took place on Friday when Singh came to visit his daughters. In a fit of rage, Singh took his son and tossed him out of the balcony and threw him 21 feet below to the concrete.

Read Also
Delhi: MCD suspends teacher who hit girl with scissors, threw her off first floor of school building...
article-image

"Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found that Man Singh had allegedly jumped down from the rooftop at a height of about 21 feet after throwing down his minor son. On enquiry, it was revealed that the house where the incident occurred belongs to the grandmother of his wife Pooja and she had already taken the injured boy to Holy Family Hospital," the offical was quoted as sayig by the news agency IANS.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against Man Singh, they said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Law minister Kiren Rijiju rules out creation of All India Judicial Services

Law minister Kiren Rijiju rules out creation of All India Judicial Services

Delhi: Man jumps from building after throwing his 2-year-old son from balcony

Delhi: Man jumps from building after throwing his 2-year-old son from balcony

CBI moves SC to quash bail granted to Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

CBI moves SC to quash bail granted to Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Karnataka: Headmaster, chased, beaten up by students for sexual harassment, suspended

Karnataka: Headmaster, chased, beaten up by students for sexual harassment, suspended

UK: A day after Kerala NHS nurse, her two kids murdered, family blames 'cruel' husband

UK: A day after Kerala NHS nurse, her two kids murdered, family blames 'cruel' husband