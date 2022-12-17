Delhi: Man jumps from building after throwing his 2-year-old son from balcony

Representative Image

Delhi: A 30-year-old man in Delhi’s Kalkaji area allegedly threw his 2-year-old son from the balcony of a 3-storey building last night. The man too later jumped from the building following a heating exchange with his wife. Both father and the son have been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with serious injuries.

Identified as Man Singh, the 30 year old man is a resident of Sanjay Colony near Okhla. The couple, Man Singh and Puja Singh had been living separately for the past few months following a dispute.

The incident took place on Friday when Singh came to visit his daughters. In a fit of rage, Singh took his son and tossed him out of the balcony and threw him 21 feet below to the concrete.

"Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found that Man Singh had allegedly jumped down from the rooftop at a height of about 21 feet after throwing down his minor son. On enquiry, it was revealed that the house where the incident occurred belongs to the grandmother of his wife Pooja and she had already taken the injured boy to Holy Family Hospital," the offical was quoted as sayig by the news agency IANS.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against Man Singh, they said.