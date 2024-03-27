Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Kejriwal To Reveal Money Trail, Proofs In Court On March 28, Says CM's Wife Sunita

PM

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sunina Kejriwal, the wife of the jailed Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that on March 28, her husband will reveal details of the alleged money trail and present evidence related to the so-called money laundering case.

SSunita, who paid a visit to her husband Kejriwal on Tuesday, provided an update on the health status of Delhi's CM, mentioning that "his blood sugar levels are fluctuating."

So called शराब घोटाले का पैसा कहाँ है, इसका ख़ुलासा कल कोर्ट में करेंगे CM अरविंद केजरीवाल। https://t.co/RCFIANbng6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 27, 2024

Questioning Kejriwal's arrest, she said, "What wrong did he do? On this matter, the central government has also filed a case against your CM. Do these people want to ruin Delhi? Do they want people to keep struggling with problems? Arvind is very troubled by this."

Addressing the press conference, Sunita added, "The money from the so-called liquor scam, where is it? CM Arvind Kejriwal will reveal this in court tomorrow."

Notably, two days ago, Delhi's CM wrote a letter to Delhi's Water Minister Atishi from Enforcement Directorate custody, requesting the resolution of sewage and water problems for Delhi residents.

AAP MLAs protest in Delhi Assembly



AAP MLAs staged a protest march outside the Delhi Assembly against Kejriwal's arrest. The MLAs wore yellow T-shirts featuring Kejirwal's picture, with 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' imprinted on the back.

During the protest, Delhi Minister Atishi denounced Delhi CM's arrest as illegal, stating, "Democracy is being destroyed in this country. All opposition leaders are being imprisoned, and their bank accounts and party offices are being sealed."

"An incumbent Chief Minister has been arrested, especially after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. His arrest is an assault on democracy," she added.