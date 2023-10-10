Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED Custody Extended Till October 13

Sanjay Singh |

A Delhi Court on Tuesday extended AAP MP Sanjay Singh's custody of the Enforcement Directorate until October 13 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The order was issued by Special Judge M K Nagpal in response to a request made by the central investigative agency.

The Enforcement Directorate requested a five-day extension for the custodial questioning of Sanjay Singh, alleging his lack of cooperation.

