An encounter between a leopard and humans in the residential area of North Delhi's Roop Nagar left 5 people with injuries on Monday. According to reports, the Delhi Fire Service was alerted around 6:20 am, which led to the deployment of two trucks to Jagatpur village in Wazirabad.

At least three people injured after a Leopard barged in an reaidential area of north Delhi#leopard #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/CQIWh0LXnX — Bhaskar Mukherjee (@mukherjibhaskar) April 1, 2024

"With the help of locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital," news agency PTI quoted Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg as saying.