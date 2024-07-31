 Delhi IAS Centre Tragedy: Government To Introduce Law To Regulate Coaching Classes
Delhi IAS Centre Tragedy: Government To Introduce Law To Regulate Coaching Classes

Delhi state minister Atishi addressed a press conference and made announcement about the plans of the government. Following Rau's IAS Study Circle tragedy, Delhi government is now going to form a committee to decide framework of the new law. The committee will have government officials as well as students.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Delhi minister Atishi (right) with MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi | X (@ANI)

Delhi state cabinet minister Atishi said on Wednesday (July 31) that the Delhi government was planning to introduce a law which will regulate coaching centres in the city. The announcement from the Delhi government came just days after three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants lost their lives following flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. To frame the law, a committee comprising government officials and students will be formed.

Atishi made the announcement in a press conference.

"The law will have provisions for infrastructure, qualification of teachers, fee regulation and preventing misleading advertisements. Public feedback will also be sought," she said.

The crackdown has begun

During her address, the minister said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had begun its crackdown against coaching classes found in violation of laws, especially about use of the basements.

"Basements of 30 coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres," said Atishi.

article-image

She said that the report of magisterial probe into the Rajinder Nagar tragedy will be submitted in next six days.

"Strict action will be taken if any officers are found guilty in the incident. Illegal building use led to the Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy," she said.

An IAS aspirant had made a complaint about illegal use of the basement several months ago. But the MCD did not take any action. The inquiry into the tragedy will also fix responsibility for this and ascertain which government officer was in-charge of the complaints portal and why the complaint was ignored.

