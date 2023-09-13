Delhi: High Drama At Taj Palace After Chinese Delegation Refuses To Get Bag Checked During G20 Summit - Report

G20 summit | PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi: A huge drama unfolded at a 5-star hotel in Delhi after the Chinese delegate refused to get his bag while checking in the hotel while attending the summit. The G20 Summit was held in Delhi from September 8-10. The G20 Summit concluded on Sunday (September 10). A delegate of the Chinese delegation during the summit refused to get his bag checked even after being asked by the security personnel to get it checked. As per reports from India Today, the incident occurred at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area.

Tension prevailed at the hotel

There was tension in the hotel as the Chinese delegate was not ready to get his bag checked at the security counter of the hotel even after being told by the police. The Chinese delegation returned to the Chinese Embassy in Delhi after being forced by the security personnel to get the bag checked at the security counter of the hotel. However, after the incident, many other Chinese delegates arrived at the hotel but they got their bags checked at the security counter. Only the one that arrived earlier refused to do so. This gave rise to speculation that the bag contained some spying equipments. There has been no official confirmation from the Chinses or the Indian side over the drama that unfolded in the hotel.

Xi Jinping skipped the G20 Summit in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped to attend for reasons unknown. The Chinese authorities did not provide any reason for the absence of Xi Jinping from the Summit. Chinese Premier Li Qiang represented China instead of President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit that concluded on September 10. The event was held at the Bharat Mandapam convention hall at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The event witnessed the presence of various world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, France President Emmanuel Macron and others.

#WATCH | G 20 in India: Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang arrives at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/Fs6715qUzn — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

India-China relations

The relations between India and China are soured after the clashes between Indian Army and the Chinese Public Liberation Army (PLA) at the LAC in Ladakh. However, talks are being carried out between the two nations to de-escalate the matter at the LAC and demilitarise the area at the earliest. There are reports that China has infiltrated in the Indian territories in Ladakh.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces embarrassment

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the event. He was embarrassed at the event as his flight was grounded due to a technical glitch. The Canadian Prime Minister had to stay for almost two days to return to his country. The aircraft in which he arrived in India face technical glitch which took two days to resolve. He could return to Canada only after the aircraft was fixed.