Delhi High Court Judge opts to stand during case hearing; know reason here

Judges presiding over the courtroom while sitting on a grand and elevated chair, somewhat like a monarch, is a common sight. But courtroom 43 of the Delhi High Court deviated from norms when Justice Prathiba M Singh chose to conduct the proceedings while standing. When lawyers stood up in respect, as decorum demands, the court asked them to sit. Soon, anxious queries ensued as to why 'her ladyship' was standing.

What did the judge say in response?

The judge's response was simple and lucid: "As judges we spend 14-16 hours sitting on chairs. It takes a toll on our health. My doctors have asked me take a break every hour but because that is not possible, I have decided to stand," Justice Singh explained.

She added that many people have developed problems in their back because they keep sitting continu-ously for hours. "We judges are so prone to sitting. But it does create health problems and that's why I have decided to stand up for a few minutes," Justice Singh told the lawyers.

The presiding judge kept her word: She had more than 50 cases listed before her; yet she conducted the proceedings standing from around 12:30 pm to 1:30pm and then in the post-lunch session from around 3:45 pm till 4:25 pm.

Singh used a special device during the hearing

She, of course, used a special device – a stand can be pulled up or pushed down to adjust to different heights to hold her computer. The fad seems to be catching on: The Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh has started using ergonomic chairs.