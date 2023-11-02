 Delhi: Heavy Security Deployed Outside ED Office, Rajghat Ahead Of Arvind Kejiwal’s Questioning in Excise Policy Case; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Heavy Security Deployed Outside ED Office, Rajghat Ahead Of Arvind Kejiwal’s Questioning in Excise Policy Case; WATCH

Delhi: Heavy Security Deployed Outside ED Office, Rajghat Ahead Of Arvind Kejiwal’s Questioning in Excise Policy Case; WATCH

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat at 10 a.m. before leaving for the ED office for questioning in alleged excise policy scam case, in which AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have been arrested.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Heavy Security Deployed Outside ED Office, Rajghat Ahead Of Arvind Kejiwal’s Questioning | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, November 2: Delhi Police have deployed security personnel in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate office here and Rajghat area, said officials on Thursday. Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat at 10 a.m. before leaving for the ED office for questioning in alleged excise policy scam case, in which AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have been arrested.

Security personnel, including para military forces, have been deployed

A senior police official said that the security personnel, including para military forces have been deployed to maintain law and order situation amid anticipation of gatherings.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam

Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam for the first time. He was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case in April.

Read Also
Delhi Excise Policy Case: 'Arvind Kejriwal Will Be Arrested On November 2', Claims AAP Leader Atishi
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: 6 Arrested For Assaulting, Stripping & Urinating On 2 Scheduled Caste Youths In...

Tamil Nadu: 6 Arrested For Assaulting, Stripping & Urinating On 2 Scheduled Caste Youths In...

Andar Ki Baat: Who In Union Govt Ordered Hacking Of iPhones Of Prominent Persons?

Andar Ki Baat: Who In Union Govt Ordered Hacking Of iPhones Of Prominent Persons?

'Illegal And Politically Motivated:' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On ED Notice In Excise Policy Case; To...

'Illegal And Politically Motivated:' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On ED Notice In Excise Policy Case; To...

Uttar Pradesh: Cab Driver Shot By His Friend As Both Fall In Love With Same Girl In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Cab Driver Shot By His Friend As Both Fall In Love With Same Girl In Lucknow

No Mouthwash For Pilots & Crew According To DGCA Directive

No Mouthwash For Pilots & Crew According To DGCA Directive