Delhi govt reduces VAT to 19.40%, petrol gets cheaper by Rs 8 per litre

The Delhi government on Wednesday slashed the VAT on petrol from 30% to 19.40% that would reduce petrol prices by Rs 8 per litre, reported news agency ANI. The new rates to come in to effect from midnight today.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

The petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices.

Meanwhile, fuel prices were kept unchanged for 27 consecutive days. On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Several states have already cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:33 PM IST