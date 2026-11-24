Delhi Govt Plans Dedicated Detention Centre For Female Foreign Nationals, Family Facility And Open Jail In Narela | Representational Picture

New Delhi: Delhi government is working to establish a dedicated detention facility for female foreign nationals in Narela, along with a centre to accommodate families and a proposed open jail, officials said on Tuesday.

The proposed facility is part of an expansion of the existing detention infrastructure at Lampur -- close to the Delhi-Haryana border. The move aims to address the shortage of appropriate accommodation for women held pending deportation or other immigration-related proceedings.

There are five blocks at the Lampur detention centre and it was decided to lodge male detainees in two blocks and female detainees in one block.

The fourth block is to be used as an open jail for female prisoners, while the remaining one is to be used as an administrative block, a senior Home Department officer said, adding that work is to be started on it.

Currently, female foreign nationals requiring detention are kept in temporary arrangements, including community centres and shelter homes. One such facility at Nirmal Chhaya has a limited capacity of around 30 inmates, they said.

However, the number of women requiring such accommodation sometimes rises to 70-80, putting pressure on the available infrastructure and highlighting the need for a separate facility.

The Lampur detention centre, spread across 18.5 acres in the Sewa Sadan complex, primarily accommodates male foreign nationals. The premises include an old building that is around five decades old and are managed with the involvement of the Delhi government, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Currently, over 280 male foreign nationals are lodged at the centre. They include undocumented migrants, asylum seekers and refugees who are awaiting deportation following visa violations or completion of their prison terms.

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The proposal envisages additional infrastructure at the Lampur premises, including accommodation for women. An adjoining plot may also be utilised to develop a family detention facility and an open jail, they said.

A substantial number of foreign nationals detained in Delhi are from Bangladesh, while Nigerians constitute another significant group.

Separately, the Delhi government has sought 27 acres of land from the Delhi Development Authority in Narela for developing another prison near an upcoming high-security jail. The proposed facility is expected to help reduce the pressure on the overcrowded Tihar prison complex.

An earlier plan to construct a multi-storeyed prison in the area was reconsidered over security-related concerns, an officer said.

The proposals are at the planning stage, and further details are awaited.

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