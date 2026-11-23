Delhi Police Constable Suspended After Allegedly Calling Off Wedding Over Demand For Maruti Brezza | ANI

Sonipat/New Delhi, Nov 23: The wedding venue was decked up, the DJ was ready, the bride was waiting and the guests had gathered, but the groom, a Delhi Police constable who was subsequently suspended, had other plans. He allegedly called off the wedding after the bride's family booked a Hyundai Aura for him instead of a Maruti Brezza demanded by him.

The marriage was scheduled to take place on November 20 at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat. The wedding had been fixed around six months ago.

A wedding in Haryana’s Sonipat was called off after a Delhi Police cop allegedly refused to marry when the bride’s family failed to arrange a Maruti Brezza. The family had booked a Hyundai Aura worth Rs 8-9 lakh, but the groom allegedly insisted on the more expensive car along with gold jewellery. The bride’s father has filed a police complaint, accusing the groom’s family and two middlemen of dowry demands, abuse and assault. Police are looking into the allegations. — 𐙚 𝒑𝒊𝒌𝒖 🍀 (@Praghav444) November 23, 2026

Groom Allegedly Demands Costlier Car

According to a complaint filed with Sonipat police by the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, he had booked a Rs 9.5-lakh Hyundai car for the groom. However, the groom, identified as Kuldeep, insisted on a Rs 13-lakh Maruti Brezza, saying he did not like the car booked for him.

#WATCH | Gohana, Sonipat (Haryana): Suspended Delhi Police Constable Kuldeep says, "False allegations are being levelled against me that I am demanding Brezza car. I have not demanded anything to date. In fact, I had been saying that only the close family members can come together for the ceremony. But I don't know what came over them. There was a verbal argument over the ribbon cutting. Their son Sahil, uncle Harish, aunt Reena-Meena, and a few others made a mountain out of a molehill. I have been turned into a villain on social media. All of these are baseless allegations. There is no truth to it; this should be investigated...After the verbal argument, I had even apologised, but it seems they had everything pre-planned. They are now demanding Rs 32 Lakhs. They do not even have any video which shows me hitting anyone or making any demands...I did not ask the wedding procession to return. It was they who turned back the wedding procession. After the situation turned tense, the entire wedding procession folded their hands and pled to let it go. But they paid no heed. They said that they wouldn't let the wedding go through now. They locked down the venue from inside. They had even held us captive. We were later rescued by the Police. I am ready to get married even today...This has nothing to do with any vehicle; it is all scripted...I am ready to have a court marriage with only a limited number of people. They are saying that they had to spend so much money on it and claim that I have brought 1200 people with me; in reality, only 25-30 people accompanied me..." — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Kumar said he cancelled the Aura booking and began looking for a Brezza but could not arrange one due to its unavailability at some showrooms.

Bride's Family Details Wedding Arrangements

The complainant also alleged that his family had arranged quality furniture, including sofas and an almirah, for the groom's family. They had further arranged a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and a silver anklet, he claimed.

The groom's family also demanded jewellery for the groom's brother and wife, following which Kumar said he placed an order with a goldsmith.

He further claimed that, at the groom's family's insistence, he had arranged a decorated mare, or 'ghori', for Rs 11,000 and a DJ for Rs 13,500, expenses that would otherwise have been borne by the groom's family.

Groom Allegedly Leaves Wedding Venue

On November 20, the wedding day, Kumar was surprised when the groom and his mother arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes at around 7.15 pm.

When the groom did not find a Brezza at the venue, he allegedly began abusing Kumar and other members of the bride's family, according to the complaint.

Kumar said he tried to pacify the groom and his mother and urged them to complete the wedding rituals. However, despite repeated persuasions, the groom and his mother left the venue.

Delhi Police Suspends Constable Kuldeep

Constable Kuldeep has been placed under suspension with immediate effect over allegations of demanding dowry and calling off his wedding after the bride's family failed to arrange a Maruti Brezza of his choice, an official said on Monday.

Posted in the Delhi Police's Outernorth District, Kuldeep has been suspended pending departmental action.

"Taking serious note of the allegations regarding the demand for dowry and the subsequent calling off of the marriage, the misconduct of Constable Kuldeep has been viewed seriously. Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending departmental action. The incident pertains to Sonepat in Haryana," the statement of the Delhi Police read.

Also Watch:

It further read that the conduct of the police constable concerned has been viewed with utmost seriousness and necessary departmental proceedings have been initiated against him in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Sonipat Police Receive Family's Complaint

Earlier on Monday, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Gahlawat said that a complaint had been received from the bride's family.

Police said the family had sought a day's time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)