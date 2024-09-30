 Delhi Govt Launches 'Green War Room' To Reduce Pollution Levels In National Capital
Monday, September 30, 2024
article-image
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai | IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the government has launched the 'Green War Room' to reduce the level of pollution in the city and it will be operational from Monday itself.

Talking to IANS, Rai said: "To reduce the level of pollution in Delhi during winter, the government has launched a 21-point Winter Action Plan. 'Green War Room' was started in the Delhi Secretariat to implement the entire plan, coordinate with all 33 departments and analyse all the data. For, this, a team of eight environmental experts has been deployed here who will now staff the Green War Room."

Statement Of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

The Green War Room has been given seven tasks to perform, he said.

"One task that is new from the previous year is 'rone monitoring. The data will be monitored and analysed. Along with this, the monitoring of hot spots in Delhi will also be done from the Green War Room," he stated.

The Minister said that along with all this, it will also analyse the data from the monitoring station in Delhi, that is PM10 and PM2.5 levels in the air. "We will receive regular updates on the Air Quality Index (AQI)," he said.

"Now, the Green Delhi App' will be activated from the Green War Room. It is our appeal to the people of Delhi that if you have an Android phone or iPhone, download the app. If you see any activity anywhere in Delhi that increases pollution, then take a photo of it and upload it on the app so that the whole of Delhi can join the fight against pollution," he added.

Rai further stated that there would be a meeting with the Union Environment Minister on the artificial rain.

"We are hoping that we will get a response soon and there will be a meeting soon with him. So, if the meeting happens soon, it will be easier for us so that we can make better preparations for it," he said.

