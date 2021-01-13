Delhi govt allows reopening of schools for classes 10th, 12th from Jan 18

The schools will re-open for class 10 and 12 in order to "conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation and practical work," according to a Delhi government order.

“In order to conduct the activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call the students of classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' announced on December 31 last year.