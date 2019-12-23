Delhi government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to next of kin of those killed in Kirari fire

"I got to know that 9 people have died. One by burn injuries while the eight died due to suffocation. Three are injured and admitted to the hospital. We have given the order of the SDM investigation.

"Rs 10 lakh compensation for the every deceased while the government will bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh," Jain said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house in Kirari was received at 12.30 am. The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services. The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said. PTI NIT