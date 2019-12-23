Kirari fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 9

New Delhi: Nine people have lost their lives so far in the Kirari fire tragedy.
The fire had broken out in a cloth godown in Kirari in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
More details are awaited.
Earlier this month, 43 people lost their lives in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory in Delhi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)