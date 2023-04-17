Delhi: Former maid, her partner attacks family, woman killed, husband hurt in Shalimar Bagh; arrested | Representative Photo

New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured allegedly by their former maid and her husband in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Monday.

Both the accused have been arrested, they added.

Police received information regarding the incident around 11 pm on Saturday, they said, adding that the victims were identified as Sonia Jain and her husband, Praveen Jain.

Victim's daughter raised alarm

Shweta, who earlier worked as a domestic help for the couple, and her husband Akash had come to the victims' house, police said. Shweta, who worked in the victims' house for more than a year, left her job in February, a senior police officer said, adding that there was a dispute over money between the accused and the victim.

The couple's daughter, Surbhi, was making tea in the kitchen and her father was in another room when her mother was allegedly attacked by the accused. Hearing the woman's cries for help, her husband came out and he too was attacked by the accused, the officer said.

The assailants fled the spot after Surbhi raised an alarm, police said.

During investigation, police found that when the accused were trying to escape, they met with an accident in Jahangirpuri and were rushed to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines for treatment, the officer said.

Both the accused, who are undergoing treatment, have been arrested, police said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a money dispute between the accused and the victim. Other angles, if any, are also being looked at, police said.

The deceased was a homemaker, they said, adding that accused Shweta's husband works as a security guard in a shopping mall.