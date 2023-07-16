 Delhi Floods: With Yamuna Receding, Entry & Exit Point At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Now Open, Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant Started
Delhi is fighting one of its worst floods in recent history, mainly due to the overflowing of Yamuna river.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Metro runs as Yamuna overflows | Twitter

As the water-level of river Yamuna recedes, attempts to bring Delhi back to normalcy are underway with some success. Even though a number of areas such as ITO, Rajghat and Akshardham continue to be flooded, and with the opening of the first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage and attempts to release water from Delhi is bearing fruit. In the latest, the entry and exit points at Yamuna Bank Metro Station were opened on Sunday (July 16). On 13th July, the entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank Metro station were temporarily closed due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River.

article-image

"Chandrawal water treatment plant has also started"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Sunday that the Chandrawal water treatment plant (WTP) in the national capital has resumed operations as the water level in the Yamuna River dropped to  205.95 on Sunday (July 16) morning. Chandrawal plant alongside two other water treatment plants namely Wazirabad and Okhla were closed on July 13 as the floodwater entered the pumping stations of these plants.

Water-level on July 16 afternoon at 205.95 metres

The water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding many low lying ares of the national capital and resulting in a raging blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, was recorded at 205.95 metres on Sunday.

Water-level likely to fall below danger mark

According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours.

NDRF carried out rescue operations

Meanwhile, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan

Fresh showers lashed various parts of the national capital on Saturday, leading to extensive waterlogging at arterial stretches and bringing traffic to a crawl, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)

article-image

