 Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Godown In Alipur; No Casualties Reported Yet
Cause of fire still being ascertained and as many as 34 fire tenders have reached the spot

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Godown In Alipur; No Casualties Reported Yet | PTI

A massive fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Alipur on Monday morning, officials said. As per an ANI report, according to the Delhi Fire Service department, a total of 34 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames. "A fire broke out at a factory in Alipur. 34 fire tenders at the spot," the Fire Services Department informed. Efforts to bring the fire under control were underway, officials said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

As per an ANI report, Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out in a factory in the Bhorgarh industrial area of Delhi's Narela. "We received word of the fire at noon and scrambled fire tenders to the spot. We will conduct a thorough investigation once the fire is put out," SK Dua, deputy chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services Department, told ANI earlier. Pawan Kumar, president, Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area Welfare Association, said no one was at the factory at the time the fire broke out. "The fire broke out at noon at the footwear factory. Since the factory usually remains closed on this day, there was no one at the unit at the time the fire broke out. Only a guard was present on site at the time. He is safe. We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," he said.

Read Also
MP: Fire Erupts During Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple; 13 Injured
article-image

Earlier today, in a separate incident, massive fire was reported at the Ujjain Mahakal temple. Festivities turned into chaos as a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the 'garbagriha' in the temple. 13 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru.

