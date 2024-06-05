Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Eye-7 Hospital In Lajpat Nagar; Visuals Surface |

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in Lajpat Nagar in the capital city of Delhi, on Wednesday. Upon receiving the information at around 11.30 am, the fire officials with 16 fire tenders immediately reached the spot and put effort into dousing the fire. No injuries or causalities have been reported so far. The hospital was situated near the Vinobapuri metro station in the Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi.

Watch: A major fire broke out at Eye-7 Hospital in the Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. Fire tenders have been rushed to the site. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/T5NX62wbIU — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2024

Similar past incidents

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a banquet hall behind Gurugram's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Tuesday. Recently, on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stressed strict compliance with regulatory protocols and fire safety norms. In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, "Safety and well-being of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff, and visitors is of utmost importance in healthcare facilities. Recently, fire incidents have been reported in a few places. These are a result of short circuits due to sub-optimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to the use of Air-Conditioners and other equipment.

Given the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, strict protocols and measures must be put in place to prevent, detect, and respond to fires effectively. Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property.

Read Also Delhi Fire Services Got Over 200 Calls On May 29, Highest So Far This Year Amid Intense Heatwave

Therefore, on several occasions, the Union Health Ministry communicated to all States/UTs that temperatures escalate during the present summer months and hospital fires become a more significant threat, States/UTs are advised to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessment drills to identify potentially vulnerable areas.

All States/UTs are directed to ensure stricter compliance with regulatory protocols and regular mock drills on fire safety after receiving feedback from macro-level assessments.