 Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Eye-7 Hospital In Lajpat Nagar; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Eye-7 Hospital In Lajpat Nagar; Visuals Surface

Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Eye-7 Hospital In Lajpat Nagar; Visuals Surface

No injuries or causalities have been reported so far. The hospital was situated near the Vinobapuri metro station in the Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Eye-7 Hospital In Lajpat Nagar; Visuals Surface |

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in Lajpat Nagar in the capital city of Delhi, on Wednesday. Upon receiving the information at around 11.30 am, the fire officials with 16 fire tenders immediately reached the spot and put effort into dousing the fire. No injuries or causalities have been reported so far. The hospital was situated near the Vinobapuri metro station in the Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi.

Similar past incidents

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a banquet hall behind Gurugram's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Tuesday. Recently, on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stressed strict compliance with regulatory protocols and fire safety norms. In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, "Safety and well-being of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff, and visitors is of utmost importance in healthcare facilities. Recently, fire incidents have been reported in a few places. These are a result of short circuits due to sub-optimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to the use of Air-Conditioners and other equipment.

Given the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, strict protocols and measures must be put in place to prevent, detect, and respond to fires effectively. Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property.

Read Also
Delhi Fire Services Got Over 200 Calls On May 29, Highest So Far This Year Amid Intense Heatwave
article-image

Therefore, on several occasions, the Union Health Ministry communicated to all States/UTs that temperatures escalate during the present summer months and hospital fires become a more significant threat, States/UTs are advised to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessment drills to identify potentially vulnerable areas.

All States/UTs are directed to ensure stricter compliance with regulatory protocols and regular mock drills on fire safety after receiving feedback from macro-level assessments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet At Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet At Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's...

Gulmarg Temple Fire: Century-Old Mandir, Where 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' Song Was Filmed, Reduced To...

Gulmarg Temple Fire: Century-Old Mandir, Where 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' Song Was Filmed, Reduced To...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'You Fought With Love, Truth & Kindness,' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pens...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'You Fought With Love, Truth & Kindness,' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pens...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Holds Meeting To Discuss Poll Outcomes After Winning 17...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Holds Meeting To Discuss Poll Outcomes After Winning 17...

Narendra Modi To Take Oath As Prime Minister For 3rd Time On June 8: Reports

Narendra Modi To Take Oath As Prime Minister For 3rd Time On June 8: Reports