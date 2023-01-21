WATCH: Fire breaks out in hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place

File | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today. Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)