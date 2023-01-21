e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Fire breaks out in hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place

At present, six fire tenders have reached the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
File | Representative Image/ Pixabay
Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today. Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.

