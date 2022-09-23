Delhi: Fire breaks out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Narela; no casualties reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Narela, no injuries reported | ANI

A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory located in Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Friday morning. Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to take control of the situation, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am at a factory—C-358 Narela Industrial Area, which is located near MSC Mall in the national capital. The Delhi Fire Service said that the fire is under control and so far no injuries have been reported.

Delhi | A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area today. 8 fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.37 a.m. in the said factory at C 358, Narela Industrial Area, near MSC mall in northern Delhi after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service."

The fire has been brought under control," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said. He further informed that so far no injury or casualty has been reported in the incident.

As per the visuals from the spot, thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of the ill-fated building as the firemen tried to extinguish the blaze.

The local police also reached the spot and cordoned off the people from the site of the incident.