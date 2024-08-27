 Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Adjourns Hearing On Vijay Nair's Bail Plea
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Excise Policy Case: SC Adjourns Hearing On Vijay Nair's Bail Plea

Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Adjourns Hearing On Vijay Nair's Bail Plea

Nair is the former Media and Communication In-Charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the former CEO of the entertainment and event management firm Only Much Louder.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on businessman Vijay Nair's bail plea in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti adjourned the hearing till next week on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought one week more time to file a response.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for Nair, said that his client has been in jail for the last 21 months.

Read Also
Excise Policy Case: SC Postpones Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Hearing Till September 5
article-image

Vijay Nair Challenges Delhi HC's Order

FPJ Shorts
Woman Proposes To Boyfriend On Flight, Thanks IndiGo For Helping Her Plan The Surprise Moment On Board (Video)
Woman Proposes To Boyfriend On Flight, Thanks IndiGo For Helping Her Plan The Surprise Moment On Board (Video)
'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue's Nuts & Bolts Rusting, Sculptor Should Provide Permanent Solution', PWD Had Warned Authorities Six Days Before The Collapse
'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue's Nuts & Bolts Rusting, Sculptor Should Provide Permanent Solution', PWD Had Warned Authorities Six Days Before The Collapse
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik RECREATES Vishal Pandey Slap Row Incident In New Music Video, Netizens Say, 'Abtak Uske Naam Pe..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik RECREATES Vishal Pandey Slap Row Incident In New Music Video, Netizens Say, 'Abtak Uske Naam Pe..'
Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral
Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral

Vijay Nair has challenged the Delhi High Court order which denied bail to him in the liquor policy case. His bail plea was earlier rejected by the trial court.

Nair was arrested by CBI initially in September 2022 and later by ED in the matter. He has sought bail on the ground of parity that co-accused Manish Sisodia has been granted bail and trial has not been commenced in the matter. Nair's counsel also submitted that his client should not continue in incarceration and deserves to be released on bail.

Earlier in his bail plea before the trial court, Nair stated that he was only the media and communications in charge of the AAP and was not involved in the drafting, framing, or implementation of the excise policy in any manner and that he was being "victimised" for his political affiliation. Nair had stated that the allegations against him were wrong, false, and baseless.

Read Also
Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Issues Notices To CBI & ED On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
article-image

He asserted that his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on November 13, 2022, was completely illegal and "appears to be motivated by extraneous considerations" given that the special court was expected to pronounce orders on his bail plea in the corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED earlier told the court that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of the AAP, had allegedly received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group.

About Vijay Nair

Nair is the former Media and Communication In-Charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the former CEO of the entertainment and event management firm Only Much Louder.

Read Also
Big Relief For Manish Sisodia! Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Delhi DY CM In Excise Policy After 17...
article-image

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The L-1 licence is granted to a business entity having wholesale distribution experience in the liquor trade in any state for at least five years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Aim To Fight Against BJP Like A Consolidated Front,' Says Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah While...

'We Aim To Fight Against BJP Like A Consolidated Front,' Says Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah While...

Odisha Govt To Cull 20,000 Birds In Response To Avian Influenza Outbreak In Puri's Pipli Town

Odisha Govt To Cull 20,000 Birds In Response To Avian Influenza Outbreak In Puri's Pipli Town

Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Grants Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha

Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Grants Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan March Turns Violent, Water Canons & Tear Gas Used...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan March Turns Violent, Water Canons & Tear Gas Used...

'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In...

'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In...